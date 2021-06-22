Prosecutor says convicted ex-probation officer “groomed” victim

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former probation officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.

49-year-old Ryan Purdy faces the possibility of life in prison after being found guilty on the nine charges he faced.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene says grooming is a specific approach and technique used by offenders to gain the trust of children and young people so they can ultimately prey upon them, and he believes that’s what happened in this case.

“He was certainly in a position of trust with her, and in a position of control over time,” says Reene.

Reene says Purdy, a former Saginaw County probation officer, first met the victim when was eight to ten years old.

“Ultimately he established a relationship with the victim’s mother and ended up in her residence,” he says.

Reene say the criminal conduct took place between 2014 through 2018.

A Tuscola County jury found Purdy guilty of six counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

During the trial, the prosecution dropped several charges when it was discovered the victim was 16 years old, the age of sexual consent, when the acts occurred.

“It wasn’t ever what he had done, how he had acted, or anything of that sort, it was the one particular time frame that was a concern,” Reene says.

Reene says there are warning signs when a child is being groomed.

“A lot of times when you have a household where one child seems to be treated in a dramatically different manner than others, or another,” he says.

Reene says the victim is now 23 and he says she spoke these words during the trial.

“She had her childhood taken away from her, and that’s not something she can get back, and the criminal justice system can’t accomplish that, but at least there’s some degree of accountability that has been brought,” he says.

We could not reach Purdy’s attorney for comment, but he did argue at the trial that the relationship was consensual.

Purdy will be sentenced on August 10th.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.