See what COVID-19 orders remain in Michigan after mask, gathering mandates end

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The end of Michigan’s face mask mandate and gathering restrictions on Tuesday doesn’t mean the state is completely done with COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to enforce a number of COVID-19 epidemic orders after the state’s most significant restrictions end. They include:

Many businesses and organizations also are continuing to enforce mandates and restrictions. MidMichigan Health plans to continue requiring face coverings in its hospitals and clinics despite the end of statewide orders.

STARS, the public bus system in Saginaw, also is continuing a requirement for passengers to wear a face covering based on a federal order.

Large retailers like Meijer and Walmart reduced their hours to close overnight to sanitize their stores soon after the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. Neither has announced plans to resume 24-hour business.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to issue guidance designed to prevent COVID-19 spread among students and educators this week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.