See what COVID-19 orders remain in Michigan after mask, gathering mandates end
Testing and reporting requirements will continue for limited businesses and organizations around the state
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The end of Michigan’s face mask mandate and gathering restrictions on Tuesday doesn’t mean the state is completely done with COVID-19.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to enforce a number of COVID-19 epidemic orders after the state’s most significant restrictions end. They include:
- Requirements for COVID-19 testing, prevention measures and safe housing for agricultural workers.
- Continued infection control measures, COVID-19 testing requirements and visiting restrictions for nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
- Mandatory COVID-19 testing for prison staff members during outbreaks in their facilities.
- Continued authorization for COVID-19 testing and reporting results.
- Continued requirements for hospitals, health care facilities and laboratories to report COVID-19 information to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
- Continued requirements for schools to report confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to state health officials.
- Continued requirements for funeral directors to contact a doctor when they believe a death resulted from COVID-19.
Many businesses and organizations also are continuing to enforce mandates and restrictions. MidMichigan Health plans to continue requiring face coverings in its hospitals and clinics despite the end of statewide orders.
STARS, the public bus system in Saginaw, also is continuing a requirement for passengers to wear a face covering based on a federal order.
Large retailers like Meijer and Walmart reduced their hours to close overnight to sanitize their stores soon after the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan. Neither has announced plans to resume 24-hour business.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to issue guidance designed to prevent COVID-19 spread among students and educators this week.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.