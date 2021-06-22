Whitmer, others celebrate end of most Michigan COVID-19 orders

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday is the day many Michiganders have been awaiting for 15 months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rescinded most broad COVID-19 restrictions, including gathering limits and the state mask order. That means businesses and gatherings can return to full capacity and face coverings no longer are required in most settings.

Whitmer and other state officials celebrated the changes during an event on Belle Isle in Detroit on Tuesday.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the frontlines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving,” Whitmer said. “Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule.”

The average number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has plunged to below 20 per million people every day while the percentage of positive cases has remained below 2% for over a week. The number of Michigan hospital bed occupied by COVID-19 patients is down nearly 90% from surges in December and March.

At the same time, more than 61% of Michigan residents age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Some limited COVID-19 orders remain in effect for Michigan. Businesses and organizations can continue enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and require face masks, as well.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II hopes the end of most economic restrictions helps restore businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This move positions our state to unlock the full economic potential of every person and community in Michigan,” he said. “This is possible thanks to our dedicated health professionals and scientists who guided us through this pandemic and our targeted, effective vaccine rollout that helped Michiganders across the state access the vaccine.”

Whitmer said her administration will focus on working with lawmakers to allocate billions of federal COVID-19 relief dollars and the state’s $3.5 billion budget surplus.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before,” she said.

Whitmer and Gilchrist are calling for massive investments to boost wages, improve access to child care and improve Michigan’s education system.

“We must work together to use this exceptional opportunity presented to us by COVID-19 federal funding to build back better from the pandemic and create brighter futures for every Michigander,” Gilchrist said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.