Woman walking from Genesee County to California on mental health mission

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is walking across the country to raise awareness and money for charities who support young people in need.

She started the long journey in Burton and passed through Grand Blanc Township on her way to California on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you’re going, or where you want to go. As long as you just keep putting one foot in front of the next you can make it to anywhere,” said Tarissa Reel.

She plans to take her mission on mental health all the way to California, over 2,300 miles from where she started in Burton.

“Mental health touches everyone’s lives. It touched mine and continues to,” Reel said. “I just want to let everyone know they’re not alone.”

Along the way, she’s planning to support nonprofits like Whaley Children’s Center to help the charities continue their critical work.

“For her to reach out and choose us to be one of her partners, it really is life changing,” said Whaley center President and CEO Mindy Williams. “Every single penny that is coming into the center right now is helping keep the doors open, helping change lives. We’re just immensely thankful.”

The trek will take about 30 days to complete. Reel hopes people will see her walking, on social media or just hear her story so she can help even just one person realize they’re not alone in their battle with mental health.

“So to help end he stigma on mental health, it doesn’t just take me, or Matt and me. It takes a whole team of people, and so for that we need to join in love,” she said. “If anyone wants to join in and walk a mile, even just come say hi, just take a step.”

Click here to follow Reel’s journey on Facebook.

