4th suspect arraigned for murder of 3-year old Flint boy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/23/21)-”Our goal is to get justice for this family. Justice sometimes takes time,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

For the family of 3 year old Messiah Williams the wheels of justice are finally in motion as the fourth suspect in the murder of the toddler is finally taken into custody.

21- year old Samir Banks was arrested in Detroit after an 8 month manhunt. Wednesday, Banks went before a judge to face murder charges.

“Mr. Banks you’re before the court today for the charge of conspiracy to commit homicide murder in the first degree. Premeditated,” said District Court Judge William H Crawford.

Banks, along 22-year old Cameron Burnett and 20-year old London Walton are all accused of shooting into a Oklahoma Avenue home that left little Messiah dead.

25-year old Desean Davis, is allegedly the mastermind of the plot to target a babysitter in retaliation for the murder of Davis’ mother.

Now all four are facing 13 felonies that could land them behind bars for life.

“I can’t imagine anything worse than having a child like Messiah, 3-years old cutdown in a drive-by, where he wasn’t the intended target. Somebody else was,”

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Banks was the last suspect police had been searching in order to move the case forward.

“After the shooting we had an intense manhunt and we tracked some of these folks all the way to Atlanta Georgia. And then we’ve been looking for this individual for sometime and its good news he is now in custody,”

