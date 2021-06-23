Advertisement

ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Two Black motorists in the Detroit area say they were racially targeted during a two-hour traffic stop that ended with no tickets in 2019.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a lawsuit, seeking to force state police to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops. The ACLU says state police have failed to act, despite acknowledging an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black Michigan drivers.

There was no immediate comment from the state police.

The ACLU says Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas “did nothing other than drive while Black” when they were stopped in Oak Park two years ago. Troopers even used drug-sniffing dogs.

Michigan State Police announced plans last fall to engage an independent research firm to conduct an audit of traffic stop data. Col. Joe Gasper, director of the state police, wants to determine whether policies and practices are leading to racial issues.

Michigan State Police troopers already are prohibited from making stops or detaining people based on their race. Troopers could face termination for any proven violations.

The department also seated a new advisory council to provide insight into its practices.

