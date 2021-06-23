A chance of rain today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south is helping to give us some sunshine this morning, but as our next system moves in to the north, we’ll see spotty showers today and a warm up into tomorrow.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers popping up through the afternoon. Winds today will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, which will help us to warm up to around 70 degrees.

Winds stay out of the SW tonight at 10-20mph helping to keep us warm – lows will only be in the lower 60s! Very different from the 40s we’ve been seeing! Partly cloudy skies lead to some sun tomorrow morning before more scattered showers move in. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Rain will stay in the forecast for Friday and the weekend – we’ll keep you updated on rainfall totals!

