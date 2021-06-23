Advertisement

Consumers Energy plans to shut down coal-burning power plants sooner than expected

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy wants to shut down all of its remaining coal burning power plants by 2025.

That would be 15 years earlier than earlier plans and well before the facilities were designed to retire. The closures include the Campbell plant near Holland by 2025, along with natural gas and fuel oil fired power generation units at the Karn plant in Bay County by 2023.

A coal-fired power generation facility at the Weadock plant in Bay County already closed and was demolished last year.

Consumers says the closures of coal burning plants would make it one of the first utilities nationwide to entirely discontinue the use of coal to generate electricity and continue on the path toward zero net carbon emissions.

“We are committed to being a force of change and good stewards of our environment, producing reliable, affordable energy for our customers while caring for our communities during this transition,” said Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow.

To replace the fossil fuel power generating plants, Consumers plans to install nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar power generation capacity by 2040. The utility says it will use 90% clean energy resources within 20 years and save customers over $650 million over that time.

“Consumers Energy is committed to a just transition away from coal as a fuel source for electricity,” said Brandon Hofmeister, senior vice president for governmental, regulatory and public affairs. “We supported employees and communities impacted by our 2016 coal retirements by finding new roles for workers who wanted to stay, fulfilling our environmental responsibilities at the sites and helping local leaders pursue new economic possibilities.”

Consumers Energy currently operates solar power plants at Western Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and in Cadillac. The utility purchases additional solar power from several sites in Michigan.

Consumers also plans to purchase four existing natural gas power plants in Van Buren County, Dearborn, Kalamazoo County and Otsego County if regulators grant approval. The company already operates natural gas power plants in Zeeland and Jackson to meet peak energy demand.

Consumers says the switch to natural gas and renewable energy will save $650 million through 2040 due to better price stability in fuel sources.

