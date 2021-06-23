Crim Festival of Races organizers unveil changes for 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In just over a month, the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint will be bustling with runners and walkers taking on the annual Crim Festival of Races.

Registration is now open, but space is limited for race day on Aug. 28.

The Crim Fitness Foundation canceled in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and planned a virtual race instead, in which athletes completed the courses on their own. But this year, they’re bringing it back onto the bricks.

“We appreciated all of our HAP Crim virtual racers, who were able to roll with the punches and still make the most out of their Crim experience last year,” said Race Director Joe Dimambro. “But this really is an exciting opportunity to reunite everyone and have everyone come back in a safe and responsible way -- back to the bricks and getting back to the traditions we love.”

He said the pandemic brought a whole new group of people to the races this year while for some this may be year 44.

“Gyms and things start to have to close down during a pandemic, people find that the simplicity of just putting on some shoes and going for a run or walk. There is some joy, beauty and excitement in that,” Dimambro said. “So we’re excited to bring people that are maybe signing up for their first ever Crim because they got into it over the pandemic.”

There will still be the usual four main events, but the courses will vary from past years and medals will feature new designs.

“Similar to the past several years, medals will be powder coated to give that unique color experience,” Dimambro said.

Crim organizers are working with community partners to create a post race celebration for runners and walkers to enjoy.

