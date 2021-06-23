Advertisement

Crim Festival of Races organizers unveil changes for 2021

Some courses will be a little different and the medals will have a slightly different look
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In just over a month, the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint will be bustling with runners and walkers taking on the annual Crim Festival of Races.

Registration is now open, but space is limited for race day on Aug. 28.

The Crim Fitness Foundation canceled in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and planned a virtual race instead, in which athletes completed the courses on their own. But this year, they’re bringing it back onto the bricks.

“We appreciated all of our HAP Crim virtual racers, who were able to roll with the punches and still make the most out of their Crim experience last year,” said Race Director Joe Dimambro. “But this really is an exciting opportunity to reunite everyone and have everyone come back in a safe and responsible way -- back to the bricks and getting back to the traditions we love.”

He said the pandemic brought a whole new group of people to the races this year while for some this may be year 44.

“Gyms and things start to have to close down during a pandemic, people find that the simplicity of just putting on some shoes and going for a run or walk. There is some joy, beauty and excitement in that,” Dimambro said. “So we’re excited to bring people that are maybe signing up for their first ever Crim because they got into it over the pandemic.”

There will still be the usual four main events, but the courses will vary from past years and medals will feature new designs.

“Similar to the past several years, medals will be powder coated to give that unique color experience,” Dimambro said.

Crim organizers are working with community partners to create a post race celebration for runners and walkers to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter graphic
Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Motive remains unclear after woman allegedly fired at Flint police officer
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in over a year

Latest News

Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church opened the Hemm of His Garments ministry.
Flint church going above and beyond to help the neighborhood
CMU's Quiara Wheeler is a track and field NCAA All American.
Flint native and CMU student athlete to compete in Olympic trials
Police and volunteers went door-to-door in Flint looking for clues on a weekend double homicide...
Flint Safe Neighborhood Initiative needs volunteers to seek leads on crimes
AG investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge
Charge issued against Davison school board member accused of threatening U.P. clerk