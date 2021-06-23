Final suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Messiah Williams arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Exactly eight months after the shooting death of 3-year-old Messiah Williams in Flint, authorities arrested and arraigned the fourth and final suspect.

Police say 21-year-old Shamir Banks is facing 13 charges in connection with Williams’ shooting around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue.

Flint police have said Williams was sitting in the living room of his home when gunfire erupted from outside and he sustained a gunshot wound to the head. An ambulance rushed Williams to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that night.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has said the shooting appears to be retaliation targeting a babysitter, who was watching Williams in his family’s living that night.

Prosecutors announced charges against Banks and three other men in December, nearly three months after the deadly shooting.

Authorities say Banks, 22-year-old Cameron Burnett and 20-year-old London Walton all face 13 felony charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, firing at a building, malicious destruction of property and firearms charges.

Burnett and Walton were arrested and arraigned last December, but police could not locate Banks. Investigators believed he may have fled to Georgia, but it was not clear where he was arrested this week.

The fourth suspect, 25-year-old Desean Davis, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and other charges for allegedly planning the shooting. Leyton has said that Davis was not present when the shooting took place, because he backed out of the plot at the last minute.

A preliminary examination for Davis, Burnett and Walton was delayed this week after prosecutors say they uncovered new evidence and didn’t have time to share it with defense attorneys in time.

Williams shooting is the impetus behind a bipartisan package of bills in the Michigan Legislature designed to increase penalties for drive-by shootings. A drive-by shooting into a house or vehicle that leads to a child’s death could lead to life in prison with no chance of parole.

