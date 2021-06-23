Flint releases update on water testing requirements

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint said it had completed its lead and copper testing required under the Safe Drinking Water Act ahead of schedule.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

The city said it was required to collect at least 60 samples every six months from homes and businesses with the highest risk of having lead in their water. It said testing had shown water quality inside the city remained stable and well below federal action levels.

The city said it had been more difficult to identify testing locations because it was almost finished with its service line replacement project. The program offered a free replacement of lead and galvanized steel pipes going into homes.

Flint residents were encouraged to make sure their pipe replacement was scheduled by calling 810-410-1133 or emailing the city at GetTheLeadOut@CityofFlint.com.

The city said additional samples would be needed when the next testing period begins on July 1, 2021.

Click here for an update on Flint water quality results.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.