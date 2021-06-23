Advertisement

Genesee County Jail’s IGNITE education program expands to Minneapolis area

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is at the National Sheriff’s Association Conference in Arizona and made a special announcement Wednesday.

The Genesee County Jail created the IGNITE program last year to continue the work for police reform. On Facebook Live, Swanson announced that he teamed up with Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson from Minnesota to expand the IGNITE program to his county.

Hennepin County is home to the city of Minneapolis.

Swanson said he attended meetings last week to put finishing touches on the program’s expansion. The Minnesota IGNITE program is set to begin next week.

