Genesee County Sheriff’s Office gets the go ahead to buy dash cams

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - When someone dies in a police shooting, people expect to see the video, but the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t had any to give. Their patrol vehicles don’t even have dash cameras.

“It’s very surprising because I thought it was like mandatory across the nation, but obviously we don’t have any… it’s pretty shocking,” said Timothy Keith, a resident of Genesee County.

“Today, technology is something that the police, especially, need to keep up with and the dash cams and the body cams are part of that,” said Pat Seals, also a resident of Genesee County.

That’s all going to change now.

Major David Stamm with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said they recently got the approval to buy dash cameras. A big step for improving transparency and fixing community relations.

“It would just help with the public to let them know what exactly happened, so they’re not hearing rumors and innuendo that we get to the facts of the case and they can make a decision on what exactly happened,” said Major Stamm.

Each dash camera comes with a price tag of $5,000. However, Major Stamm said buying the technology is easy part.

“Not to mention we need personnel to manage the systems, we need personnel to do the FOIAS and the release of information and all of that stuff comes along with it. It’s not just as simple as putting out this technology without the proper personnel, training, policies, etc.”

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office plans to install the dash cams in August.

The next step... police body cams.

“People have to remember too that although we may have video and audio, that’s not all of that investigation, there’s still a lot of work to do behind the scenes… to validate what was said, make sure we’ve got the total picture,” said Major Stamm.

