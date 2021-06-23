Advertisement

Harrison Ford injures shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set

FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13,...
FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2020.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming “Indiana Jones 5” after sustaining a shoulder injury on set. The 78-year-old was hurt rehearsing a fight scene, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday.

Production is expected to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.

Filming on the fifth installment in the series began earlier this month in the U.K. under the direction of James Mangold. The film is set to be released in July 2022.

Deadline first reported the news.

It’s not the first on-set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios in London.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter graphic
Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Motive remains unclear after woman allegedly fired at Flint police officer
Two women wear face masks in downtown Flint.
Michigan ending statewide mask mandate, returning to full capacity Tuesday

Latest News

Intensive care beds are filling up with surprisingly young, unvaccinated patients, and staff...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy plans to shut down coal-burning power plants sooner than expected
A buried treasure, nearly 100 years old, is found in the Great Lakes.
Michigan diver finds 95-year-old message in bottle
Flint releases update on water testing requirements