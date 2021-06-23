CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal health officials are investigating whether a COVID-19 vaccine caused a 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death last week.

The boy died on June 17, which was three days after he received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Saginaw County Health Department.

The health department did not specify whether the boy received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and whether he had any underlying health conditions.

The a local medical examiner has reviewed the boy’s death. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service also received notification of the death due to the proximity to receiving a dose of vaccine.

The state health department filed notification with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. The CDC now is investigating whether the boy’s death was caused directly by the vaccine.

The Saginaw County Health Department continues encouraging families to speak with their physician about the risks and benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

