Advertisement

Heavy rain likely Friday through the weekend

Some rain totals could exceed four inches
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south is helping to give us some sunshine this morning, but as our next system moves in to the north, we’ll see spotty showers today and a warm up into tomorrow.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers popping up through the afternoon. Winds today will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, which will help us to warm up to around 70 degrees.

Winds stay out of the SW tonight at 10-20mph helping to keep us warm – lows will only be in the lower 60s! Very different from the 40s we’ve been seeing! Partly cloudy skies lead to some sun tomorrow morning before more scattered showers move in. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Rain will stay in the forecast for Friday and the weekend – we’ll keep you updated on rainfall totals!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter graphic
Police catch Burton couple with catalytic converters, power saw early Sunday
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Motive remains unclear after woman allegedly fired at Flint police officer
Two women wear face masks in downtown Flint.
Michigan ending statewide mask mandate, returning to full capacity Tuesday

Latest News

Heavy rain likey
Heavy rain by Friday
WJRT June 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
A chance of rain today
WJRT June 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT June 23rd, 2021 Morning Weather
Chilly Early...Showers Later...
JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report