JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Wednesday began on a chilly note across Mid-Michigan as temperatures in the morning were more than ten degrees below average. Decent sunshine early gave way to more clouds and pockets of rain for the afternoon. Overnight, the clouds will break up again, but temperatures will be quite a bit warmer than the past couple of nights. A southerly breeze will draw warmer air into the state, so lows early Thursday morning will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s.

Thursday will begin with some sunshine, but some showers and thundershowers will be possible for the afternoon. In general, the farther west you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance that you will see some rain. High temperatures Thursday will surround the 80-degree mark, with humidity levels climbing. As a weather system moves in from the west, we will see a better chance of some widespread rains and thundershowers for Thursday night and Friday.

Right now it appears that Friday’s weather system will stall over lower Michigan for the weekend. This will keep us in a prime location to pick up additional, and significant rainfall. It is likely that many parts of lower Michigan will see more than two inches of rain for the Friday through Sunday stretch. It also looks like the rain may not stop there. Occasional showers and a few thundershowers will remain a possibility for the first part of next week too.

On ABC12 News we are tracking the potential for localized flooding through the weekend. - JR