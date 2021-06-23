Advertisement

Lapeer County man wins nearly $500,000 in Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game

A Lapeer County man won over $473,000 with this Fantasy 5 ticket from the Michigan Lottery.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County man says life will be a little easier after he claimed nearly $500,000 from the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy Five game.

The 75-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five numbers in the June 2 drawing -- 02-11-26-27-39. He bought the winning ticket at the Speedy Q Market, located at 208 S. Main St. in Almont.

“Me and my family like to play the draw games together,” the lucky winner said. “I purchase the tickets for us and check them after the drawings. I checked the Fantasy 5 ticket using the ticket scanner in the Lottery app the morning after the drawing and didn’t believe it when I saw the amount.”

He double checked the numbers to make sure it wasn’t a mistake.

“My wife was in the other room, so I yelled: ‘I think we just won the Lottery!’” the winner said. “She didn’t believe me until she came and looked the ticket over herself.”

He claimed the more than $473,000 jackpot at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. He plans to share some of the winnings with his family.

“This prize is going to make our lives a lot easier,” the player said. 

The Fantasy 5 jackpot starts at $100,000 and climbs until someone matches all five numbers from 1 to 39. Drawings are held at 7:29 p.m. every day.

