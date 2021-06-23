Advertisement

Michigan House approves $200 tax credit for unborn children

State Rep. Rodney Wakeman testifies before the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee...
State Rep. Rodney Wakeman testifies before the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee in support of his plan to offer growing families access to a new tax deduction.(source: Michigan House Republicans)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A plan to offer Michigan parents a tax credit for their children before birth cleared a big step in the legislative process on Wednesday.

The Michigan House approved a bill from Republican State Rep. Rodney Wakeman of Saginaw Township to extend the state’s $200 income tax credit to children before they are born. Parents could collect the benefit if babies reach 12 weeks of gestation by Dec. 31.

“The responsibility – and the costs – of having a child don’t wait until birth, they start the moment of pregnancy. Our tax law should reflect that,” Wakeman said. “This exemption will help offset the additional expenses that put pressure on growing families and promote access to timely prenatal care, which is invaluable to the health of mothers and babies.”

House Bill 4644 requires expectant mothers to obtain a note from their doctor confirming the pregnancy before they can collect the tax credit. Families cannot collect a pregnancy and child tax deduction from Michigan in the same tax year.

The House Fiscal Agency estimates the state would forgo about $8 million to $9 million in tax revenue annually if the tax deduction is enacted.

“This is a taxpayer-friendly change that will help relieve some pressure for young working families and help offset pregnancy costs,” said Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison, who voted in favor of the bill Wednesday.

The bill now goes to the Michigan Senate for consideration. If approved there, it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who could sign it into law.

