Michigan lawmakers announce bills after opioid deaths spike

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich (AP) - Initial state data shows a 20% increase in opioid overdose deaths in the first half of 2020 from the previous year.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a package of bills Wednesday during a media conference to mandate supportive practices in hospitals and increase access to life-saving medications.

The bills would expand access to medications for opioid use disorder and availability of naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“This epidemic touches every area of our state and we are losing nearly five Michiganders every single day to opioid overdoses,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “This legislation will help bring us closer to ending this epidemic by expanding access to treatment and to life-saving medications which can increase their chances of a successful recovery and prevent additional tragedies among our families.”

A key aspect of the bills is to increase access to Naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, which supporters of the bills -- including the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun -- said can stop preventable loss of life.

