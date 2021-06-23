Michigan lawmakers approve free state ID cards for all citizens

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents could receive a free state ID card under a bill approved in the Michigan House on Wednesday.

House Bill 5007 would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a new or renewed state personal identification card. The fee already is waived for senior citizens age 65 or older, veterans, the blind, homeless, people in the family independence program and people receiving federal disability support.

“People need photo ID for so many essential and recreational purposes,” said Republican State Rep. Ryan Berman of Commerce Township. “By making state ID cards free, we can ensure everyone in our state has easy access to valid proof of identity and the services that require it. At the same time, we can simplify the process and remove the stigma for those already eligible for a free ID.”

The bill does not expand who is eligible for a state ID card. Residents still need to provide documentation to prove their identity when applying for a card.

Driver’s licenses and duplicate state ID cards would remain subject to the existing fee structure.

Berman’s bill now heads to the Michigan Senate for consideration. It would have to pass there before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

