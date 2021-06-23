Michigan reports 174 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 174 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 893,756. June 11 was the last day that more than 200 new cases were reported around the state.

State health officials reported two deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,664. That is the lowest daily death total so far in June and the lowest since March 17.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by over 50% on Wednesday with nearly 17,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level of 2021 at 1.12%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached another new low for the year. As of Wednesday, 340 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 44 fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 291patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both declined. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 91 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 44 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.379 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 6.008 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.723 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.897 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.8114 million people statewide. A total of 51.2% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,544 cases and 906 deaths.

Saginaw, 20,006 cases and 601 deaths.

Arenac, 1,091 cases, 29 deaths and 980 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 10,582 cases and 340 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Clare, 2,048 cases, 82 deaths and 1,842 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases, 55 deaths and 1,739 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,240 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Huron, 3,055 cases and 75 deaths, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,809 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,397 cases, 95 deaths and 5,026 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Lapeer, 7,848 cases and 203 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Midland, 6,858 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,473 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,620 cases, 52 deaths and 1,522 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,731 cases, 105 deaths and 5,436 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 4,885 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

