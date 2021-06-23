Michigan unemployment offices reopen for in-person visits next week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed workers who need help with their benefits can seek help in person beginning next week.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is reopening 12 offices around the state by appointment only beginning June 30. Appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Workers can begin scheduling 15-minute appointments online Wednesday evening. No visitors will be allowed in the offices without an appointment.

“This additional option for customer service is another avenue to assist Michigan residents in accessing the financial lifeline they need while they are recovering from a job loss,” said Acting Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Liza Estlund Olson.

She expects the 12 offices around the state will be able to help 900 people per day. All visitors to the offices should wear a face covering, bring a photo ID and any documents pertinent to their claim.

“In-person appointments will supplement the many ways customers can contact us to get assistance with their claim,” said Estlund Olson.

The only unemployment office in Mid-Michigan is located at 515 N. Washington Ave. in Saginaw. Other nearby offices are located at 5217 Perry Robinson Circle in Lansing, 43015 Hayes Road in Sterling Heights and 3024 W. Grand Blvd., Suite L-385 in Detroit.

For customers who don’t want to visit an office, help is available in the following three ways:

Call the unemployment customer service hotline at 1-866-500-0017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline is capable of handling 25,000 calls per day.

Chat with an unemployment agency agent through the Michigan Web Account Manager system from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Click on “I want to...” and “Chat with an Agent” on the online portal. The agency handles about 5,000 chats per day.

Schedule a 20-minute phone appointment for the unemployment agent to call and provide help. Phone appointments are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Click here to schedule a phone appointment.

