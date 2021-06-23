Mid-Michigan election officials relieved by Republicans’ finding of no election fraud

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The release of a report from Republican state senators on Wednesday showing no signs of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections came as a breath of fresh air for municipal clerks and election workers.

The Saginaw County clerk is hopeful the report will allow more people to trust the election process.

”Elections are the foundation of our democracy and we need to make sure that people understand that we’re going to do all that we can to make sure that every election -- as they have been -- are conducted in a way that is accurate and secure,” said Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra.

That’s exactly what came out in Wednesday’s long-awaited Michigan Senate Oversight Committee report. The Republican-led committee found no evidence of former President Donald Trump’s claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Michigan election.

For Guerra, it’s been a rough ride for her and her staff in the days leading up to and after the November election.

“Especially for our local clerks who live in these communities -- to have their neighbors accusing them of fraud,” she said. “It’s demoralizing when they made a commitment to public service, and for people to suggest they’re lying, it’s hard to take.”

The 55-page report debunks a slew of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. For example, the report found no evidence to support claims that dead people voted and that hundreds of thousands of unsolicited absentee ballots were sent to voters.

The report also found no evidence that faulty election equipment in northern Michigan’s Antrim County switched people’s votes.

“People call our office all the time with questions and this is one more thing we can point to them, in particular because it’s led by bi-partisan state leaders,” Guerra said.

Even though there’s overwhelming evidence the election wasn’t stolen, voters still may carry concerns about what may happen in future elections.

“Some of these conspiracy theorists have been very violent and threatening and so there is a concern,” Guerra said. “Are we going to have people who want to volunteer at elections or work elections next year? When we think about our bigger elections, because there have been threats made against election administrators and election officials.”

