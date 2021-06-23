Advertisement

Railroad worker finds woman three days after she was reported missing

Sende Li
Sende Li(source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A railroad worker found a 79-year-old woman alive three days after she was reported missing in Oakland County.

The CN Railroad worker saw Sende Li’s legs sticking out of the weeds in a wooded area in Pontiac on Tuesday afternoon. She was weak and suffering from exposure to the weather, but police say she was listed in stable condition at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Li was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Pontiac, when she left to shop at a grocery store. Family members reported her missing after she failed to return home on time.

Police and community members searched for Li over the weekend before she was found alive on Tuesday.

