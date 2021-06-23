Saginaw cracking down on illegal dumping

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(06/23/21)- “Whether its a resident or visitor driving through. We don’t want our city to look like that,” said Director of Neighborhood Services and Inspections, John Stemple.

Stemple is talking about streets and vacant lots filled with trash in the city of Saginaw.

“And it seemed to accelerate during the quarantine time and the pandemic times. We’re not really sure why but it’s widespread throughout cities,”

Stemple said the city has taken steps to address the issue and they are starting to pay off.

First by hiring a full time employee specifically for catching people.

“He has been successful in getting at least 10 confessions from folks. So we are pursuing and doing everything the law says and we will have zero tolerance for it,” he said.

And surveillance cameras that have caught illegal dumpers in the act.

Stemple said the most surprising thing about the illegal dumping is who they have caught doing it.

“We have found that a lot of the dumping has occurred by folks that live here, which is, we kind of thought maybe it was some other community that didn’t have the kind of services that we do as far as trash pickup and we you know, our trash pickup is unlimited at the curb,” Stemple said.

And while they have some success-- the dumping continues-- so Stemple is asking residents help to stop it.

“We have help from the Neighborhood Association as well, that’s a big part of it because you know one guy can’t cover 17 square miles all by himself. So we rely on that heavily and it has been successful, still continuing yeah it’s still continuing, but we put some cameras up in those locations and let people know that we’re watching,” he said.

If you would like to report illegal dumping contact Inspector Allen Rabideau at 989 297-5927.

