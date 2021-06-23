Saginaw Township business family charged in stolen machinery probe

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Three members of a family have been charged with felonies, accused of stealing heavy machinery worth close to $500,000.

It was back in April when we told you police were removing skid steers and Bobcats from a property in Saginaw Township and today we found out why.

“They were definitely in possession of stolen equipment,” says Saginaw Township Detective Ari Mantalvanos.

Investigators claim Andrew Csongradi, his wife Julie, and their son Zackary had eight stolen pieces of heavy equipment in their possession. It was in April when police were at their home where they operate the business, Zachary Electric. Heavy machinery was being removed from the property.

“Most of the units that we did locate, the serial numbers were removed or altered in some way,” says Mantalvanos.

It was an investigation that began in March when Livonia police called Saginaw Township Police after a GPS device on one of the pieces of equipment indicated it was on this property. Mantalvanos believes he knows who stole the machinery.

“We believe it was the Csongradi’s, we can connect him to places where he has been and the equipment was stolen from, where he was doing electrical work,” he says.

Mantalvanos says the stolen machinery was taken from various locations, including Livonia and Bay City.

He believes Andrew Csongradi, who faces the most charges, twelve in all, including larceny by conversion and receiving and concealing stolen property, wouldn’t attract much attention hauling around some heavy machinery.

“Nobody would probably blink an eye if an electrical company was pulling a trailer with a skid steer on it, for some kind of work,” Mantalvanos says.

“It was also discovered he was having some of the equipment repainted and then put his logos on it for Zackary Electric to try to disguise them,” he adds.

All of the equipment, valued at about $500,000 has been returned to the proper owners.

Mantalvanos says this investigation continues, looking at the possibility that more people are involved and more fraudulent activity was taking place.

“We believe there is more to it,” he says.

The Michigan State Police were also involved in the investigation.

The Csongradi’s were released on bond.

Combined they face 24 charges, the most serious of which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.