Senate Republican probe: No systemic fraud in Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Senate Republicans who investigated Michigan’s presidential election say there was no widespread or systemic fraud.

In a report Wednesday, they also urge the state attorney general to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.”

The GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee says citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state.

Trump and his allies have pushed debunked conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud.

A Republican lawmaker from Three Rivers introduced a bill on Tuesday that would order a forensic audit of the election. State Rep. Steve Carra wants to create a bipartisan audit board to review the election and determine corrective actions to improve the state’s election process.

House Bill 5091 would audit poll books, ballots and vote tallies from 20% of voting precincts in Detroit and 10% of precincts in each of Michigan’s 83 counties.

