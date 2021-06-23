Shelter for young migrants could come to former nursing home in Alma

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - A temporary shelter for young migrants is in the works to come to a former nursing home in Alma.

Bethany Christian Services is looking to bring the shelter to the former Warwick Living Center.

“We’re looking to administer to the need of unaccompanied minors being kept at the border who need a place to go,” said Krista Stevens, executive branch director of the East Lansing location at Bethany Christian Services. “The shelter would serve short-term, meaning that the children would not stay there for very long.”

The shelter would house up to 36 children at any given time.

“The function of the shelter is to take them in, keep them safe and reunify them with ideally a family member or next of kin as safely and as quickly as possible,” Stevens said.

Stevens said most of the minors that would be housed there are coming from Central America and get to the United States without their parents and family. She said its Bethany Christian Services’ goal to step in and help them find safety.

“Bethany is trying to assist the vulnerable and right now, nationwide, worldwide even, the refugee and immigrant plight is real and it’s a crisis,” she said. “And that is what we’re here to assist and alleviate.”

Stevens said the Alma Planning Commission still has to rezone the property in order for this to move forward. She said a public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Within the Alma community, there are opponents to the project. There have even been a few protests about the shelter coming to town. Some of the people who organized these protests argue that it could be unsafe to bring these children to the community.

Stevens said that safety is their number one priority with bringing these children in and said that they would never be unsupervised.

“That is our goal but that is also what policies and laws dictate,” she said. “These are unaccompanied children. They’re also minors and they are children and so they should not be alone and there are laws that also dictate that should be the case.”

Stevens said that anyone that has concerns or questions about the shelter can reach out to Bethany Christian Services.

“Bethany is here to administer to children and a lot of what we do is educate on that and present the facts,” she said “So, that is my ask to any community that we are working in is know the facts and come to us and let us educate on what this actually looks like.”

