We’re Dough bakery in Flint bounces back after nearly closing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One in six restaurants closed permanently over the past 16 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

We’re Dough bakery in Flint nearly joined those ranks. But the business has bounced back from the verge of closing and now is thriving.

“We were debating closing for good because in September,” said owner Jessica McGuire. “We had made half of what we had made in August and July and we had no more personal funds to invest. We were tapped out.”

She posted on social media to let her customers know of her decision, but something unexpected happened and changed everything.

“I was shocked, because I made that post and within a couple of hours it went from a couple of hundred views to a couple of thousand. And then it just kept growing,” McGuire said. “And I think it was at 250,000 last time I checked.”

That’s when the “dough” and customers started rolling in, allowing McGuire to expand her staff. Now, she is expanding her reach beyond Flint as We’re Dough nears its one-year anniversary next Sunday.

“We’re offering our cookie dough in Meijer Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak,” McGuire said.

She hopes to expand her product line to all of Meijer’s 255 stores across the Midwest within a year. But that doesn’t mean she has forgotten about the community that offered her small business support when she needed it most.

“We’ve done a couple of community events like fundraising for Adopt-a-Pet,” McGuire said. “We’ve done fundraising for the Humane Society and donated. We give food donations when we can, bread donations and to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint.”

