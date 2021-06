FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Unionville-Sebewaing’s Brynn Polega became a legend during the MHSAA softball state championship game against Rudyward by throwing a state championship game record 19 strikeouts.

Polega did this while leading her team to back-to-back state titles and the school’s 7th overall.

