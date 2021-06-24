Central Michigan, Saginaw Valley State universities raise tuition for fall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students will pay slightly more to attend classes at two Mid-Michigan universities this fall.

Central Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University trustees both approved modest tuition increases this week, which will take effect for the fall semester.

Central Michigan froze tuition last year and approved a 1.92% increase for the upcoming school year. Incoming undergraduates will pay $425 per credit out, which is an increase from the current rate of $417. Residence hall and apartment rates are increasing by 2.5%.

“The board does not take lightly raising tuition, especially during this difficult time. But, after much deliberation and discussion, it is absolutely the responsible thing to do,” said Trustee Ed Plawecki, chair of the finance and facilities committee.

CMU President Bob Davies said the university awards merit scholarships based on a percentage of tuition rather than a fixed dollar amount. So he expects the tuition increase will have a minimal effect on most students.

Saginaw Valley State also froze tuition rates last year and trustees approved a 2.9% increase for the upcoming fall semester. With the increase, an in-state undergraduate student taking 30 credits will pay $11,130 in tuition.

SVSU President Don Bachand said the university’s Cardinal Commitment announced last year offers free tuition for families with a household income of less than $50,000 per year. SVSU also secured a $6 million donation from the Thompson Family Foundation to support scholarships.

“We must also recognize that many of our current students and our incoming students have struggled to learn during the pandemic,” Bachand said. “We have a responsibility to provide them with the academic, social and emotional support they need to complete their degrees and build careers that will be essential to Michigan’s economic recovery.”

Saginaw Valley State is opening a new Campus Mental Health & Wellness Center for the upcoming school year.

