COVID-19 court protocol spooking witnesses, prosecutor says

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/24/2021) - The man accused of killing a 10-month-old baby and the baby’s Grandmother appeared in court Thursday.

Investigators say DeAndre Arrington shot into their Flint home the day after Christmas, December 26, 2021.

Witnesses gave testimony in today’s hearing. But it was cut short, when the third refused to take the stand, halting the case for at least two weeks.

The reason that person didn’t want to testify is because the hearing is broadcast for anyone to see.

The Genesee County Prosecutor explained he told the court he was scared for his safety if his testimony was put out in such a public forum.

David Leyton shared this isn’t the first time these covid protocols have impacted a legal case.

Since March 2020 when the courts closed their doors, cases continued to move through the system because judges, defense attorneys, their clients and witnesses met over Zoom.

Because courtrooms legally have to be open to the public, it was ruled that Zoom meeting needed to be broadcast over YouTube.

“It has lifted the anonymity that some witnesses need and want, for their own personal safety,” Leyton said. “And that lifting of the anonymity is causing some to not want to testify, which can be a real problem.”

It happened in Thursday’s case against DeAndre Arrington, accused of shooting and killing 10-month-old Romelo Jones Jr. and his grandmother, 45-year-old Belinda Hart the day after Christmas.

The Prosecutor said that’s one example of about a dozen.

Leyton explained without a specific witness’s testimony, a case could be thrown out or a jury could find the accused not guilty.

“We may be able to blur the face of the witness, we may be able to scramble their voice, much like you do in investigative reporting -- when you put somebody in like a shadow,” Leyton said.

Those are just of the ideas he said a statewide committee’s been discussing over the last 6 months. Leyton was appointed to it along with judges from various courts, victim advocates, a law professor and a representative from the journalism community.

“Obviously we want the media to be allowed to come into court, we want the public to be allowed to come into court; but, we need to balance that by keeping our participants in the cases safe. We need to keep witnesses safe and we need to keep victims safe,” Leyton said.

He expects the committee will make a decision on a system fix within the next two months.

Leyton said courts will likely continue using Zoom because it’s helping them move quicker through the backlog of cases COVID caused. But, he believes with the public now able to come into the courthouses, YouTube will go away soon.

