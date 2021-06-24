Delivery driver finds 35-year-old homicide victim outside Saginaw-area home

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Buena Vista Township police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside a residence Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Airport Road around 4:30 p.m. after a delivery man discovered a body outside the home. Investigators say 35-year-old Harry Taylor was shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department did not have any suspect information in the case Thursday morning. Anyone with information on Taylor’s shooting death should call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

