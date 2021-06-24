Eviction ban extended to July 31st: Landlords frustrated, tenants happy to get another month

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - People facing eviction are in luck. The CDC has extended the eviction moratorium another month.

The date was set for June 30th, now it’s set to expire July 31st.

Suzanne Broach rent’s out two properties in Flint. She said in the last year, she’s lost more than $12,000 in rent.

“They knew we couldn’t kick them out so they just took advantage of us,” said Broach. “I feel like the government cannot tell me that I got to let somebody live free.”

Frustrated, Broach said she has bills to pay too.

“If I didn’t have a savings, what would I do? How am I going to pay my bills? Put gas in my car? How do I eat? People need think about that, it’s not about them,” said Broach.

However, Britny Childers, a renter in Grand Blanc as well as a social worker, said many people are still struggling financially.

“A lot of these people that are in those positions are not actually getting any of the unemployment benefits, they don’t qualify for most of them are on fixed social security income right around $724 a month so that doesn’t go a long ways,” said Childers.

Childers said there’s also not enough places to get eviction assistance.

“It’s pretty difficult to coordinate and to get the funding from GCCARD, Catholic Charities, Family Promise and St John’s… I mean there’s a million places for people to go, but not enough,” said Childers.

Although Childers said she’s grateful for the moratorium to be extended, she fears that when it ends, a wave of people will become homeless.

“Beds are filling up at shelters, so even if you do become homeless. It’s not a guarantee that you’ll have a safe place to go indoors at shelter right now,” said Childers.

The CDC said this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.

