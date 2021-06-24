Advertisement

Genesee County lawmakers lead effort to attract and retain police in Michigan

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Republicans from Genesee County are leading a reform plan to attract and retain more police officers across Michigan and help them better interact with the communities they serve.

State Reps. Mike Mueller of Linden and David Martin of Davison helped introduce four bills Thursday that would provide police agencies with new tools and resources to maintain adequate staffing levels. The Michigan House approved $80 million to support those goals last month.

“The ridiculous push to de-fund the police and attacks targeting officers are driving good officers out of the profession and making great recruits rethink their career options,” said Mueller, a retired sheriff’s deputy. “Instead of promoting this dangerous rhetoric, we are focused on finding a better solution that offers better resources to help law enforcement agencies across Michigan enhance public safety.”

The Republican plan calls for:

  • A provision allowing local law enforcement agencies to pay for a police recruit’s academy tuition in exchange for a three-year employment contract. If the recruit leaves the agency during that time, they would have to reimburse their training costs.
  • A $5 million grant program to pay for public assistants in local police agencies with non-criminal work.
  • Expand the pool of police applicants by allowing anyone with a high school education to apply for a police training academy.
  • Remove barriers for retired police officers who want to return to the profession.
  • Guarantee funding for Michigan’s secondary road patrol program at the current amount or higher.

“The best way to improve public safety is to support law enforcement,” said Martin. “With these tools, local police departments will have the resources and support they need to hone their skills, build trust and respect with people in their communities, and better protect Michigan families.”

House Bills 5130-34 will be referred to the House Government Operations Committee, which Mueller chairs.

