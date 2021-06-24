Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces $3.8 million for Michigan Works to help job seekers

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Works offices across the state are receiving an additional $3.8 million to help job seekers re-enter the workforce.

The money will allow Michigan Works to support job seekers who are about to exhaust their unemployment benefits. Michigan Works will be able to offer individual assessments, referrals to support and other services.

“This $3.8 million investment is yet another boost to the hardworking people of Michigan as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We are focused on getting things done that will make a difference in people’s lives right now – that includes supporting Michiganders with the services and support they need to get back to work with better jobs and bigger paychecks.”

More than 13,000 people took advantage of Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program services from Michigan Works in 2020

“Helping workers who are struggling to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic is essential – at the same time, we are helping Michigan employers get the talent they need to grow and thrive,” said Susan Corbin, acting director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

