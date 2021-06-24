Heavy rain will add water to dried out rivers and lakes after Edenville Dam failure

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The threat of heavy rain in the forecast has people thinking back to last year’s big flood.

What was previously Sanford Lake is now a very shallow Tittabawassee River, leaving plenty of space for rainfall expected over the weekend.

Last year’s record flooding from breached dams at Edenville and Sanford has some Mid-Michigan residents a bit concerned. But the Jerome Township fire chief said that threat is minimal.

“At this time, we don’t see much of a threat. Because the houses that were in harms way last year, are pretty much gone, especially in the village of Sanford,” he said.

There is also no information available to make a comparison of how the rivers will react to heavy rain.

“This is a whole new ballgame for us now, because we don’t have the Edenville Dam or the Sanford Dam and it’s free-flowing. But, on the other hand, we don’t have the trillions of gallons of water reserved behind those two,” Cole said.

While the former Sanford Lake has plenty of space to absorb water, there is still a concern, according to Jerome Township Supervisor Mike Wood.

“Erosion because of the bottom-lands exposed and banks that could erode out and cause damage to people’s lawns,” he said.

Other areas are also going to be watched closely.

“Ditches flowing, our side roads, our back roads. Jerome Township has tried to ditch as many places as we could,” Wood said.

Even if there is a surge in the Tittabawassee River level, there would be a three to four hour warning window before any part of Midland County might experience flooding. Emergency managers across Mid-Michigan will monitor any significant river rises for possible flooding in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.