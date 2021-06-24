JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Another batch of showers and thundershowers made its way across lower Michigan Thursday. The humidity was noticeably higher as warm, moist air moved into the area on southerly winds. Highs for the day moved easily through the 70s before the showers moved in. Occasional showers will continue through the night as a cool front moves in from the west, and as southerly winds continue to pump moist air into our area. Low temperatures across the ABC12 viewing area will range from the middle 60s northwest of the Bay, to around 70 to the south.

For Friday and Saturday we can expect widespread rain and occasional thunderstorms as the front stalls just to our west. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible from time-to-time, so it is likely that there will be some areas of flooding. Areas prone to flooding, low-lying areas, places near small streams and creeks, and areas near flood plains are most likely to experience flooding issues. Widespread rainfall amounts through Saturday will be on the order of two to three inches. Locally heavier amounts will be possible with the embedded thunderstorms. To add a little insult to injury, a few storms may reach severe limits with the primary threat being gusty winds.

Occasional showers and a few thundershowers will be possible for Sunday too. On ABC12 News we will discuss how long the rains may linger into next week. - JR