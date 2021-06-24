Mackinac Bridge Walk planning continues without busing options again

MACKINAC CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Planning continues for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day without busing options for the third year.

The bridge walk was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is moving forward with plans for the annual Labor Day event this summer in the same form as the previous two years.

“Before the walk was cancelled last year, we had two successful years of starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which makes us confident in continuing those options in 2021,” said Bridge Authority Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “Overall, the event went so smoothly, and we heard so many supportive comments about the new arrangements.”

No busing will be available across the bridge, which will be closed to traffic entirely from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day. Instead, walkers have three options:

Start on one end, walk to the middle, turn around and walk back to where they started.

Leave a vehicle on one side of the bridge, drive another vehicle across the bridge before 6 a.m., walk all 5 miles across and drive the first vehicle back to where they started walking.

Walk all the way across the bridge, turn around on the other end and walk all the way back -- a total of 10 miles.

Nobody will be allowed to cross the midpoint of the bridge after 10 a.m., so people who choose the 10-mile option will have to find their own transportation across the bridge if they get stranded on the other end away from their vehicle.

All walkers have to start their trek by 11:30 a.m.

The Bridge Walk started in 1958 and has continued every year except 2020. About 25,000 to 30,000 take part every year.

