Man shot and killed by Hawaii police was from Michigan

Lights shine on top of a police car.
Lights shine on top of a police car.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii police say the man officers shot and killed last week didn’t have a permanent address and was originally from Michigan.

Police say Daniel Buckingham cut an officer with a large knife Friday when officers responded to an alarm at a Hilo home that was supposed to be empty.

Police say Buckingham was hiding in a bedroom and swing a knife at an officer, hitting him in the forearm. Two of the other responding officers fired their guns, killing Buckingham.

This was the second time last week Hawaii Police Department officers shot and killed a man.

