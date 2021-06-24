Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan.

However, the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan House passed the bill last week. The Senate passed the bill on party lines, 19-16, Thursday.

Supporters say the $300 pandemic benefit, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce. The $662 maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Michigan equates to about $16.55 per hour for a 40-hour work week.

The Michigan Retailers Association supports cutting off the additional unemployment benefit early because businesses are struggling to find enough workers after they returned to full capacity on Tuesday.

“Retailers have waited over a year to operate at 100% capacity but need employees to help meet that demand,” said William J. Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association. “We welcome the legislature’s recent action to reject the $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefit that is keeping some workers at home.”

The federal unemployment benefit is sceheduled to end Sept. 4. Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.

