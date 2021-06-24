Advertisement

Michigan bill to end extra $300 unemployment benefit likely faces veto

The Legislature passed the bill Thursday, but Gov. Whitmer likely will veto it to continue paying the benefit
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan.

However, the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan House passed the bill last week. The Senate passed the bill on party lines, 19-16, Thursday.

Supporters say the $300 pandemic benefit, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce. The $662 maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Michigan equates to about $16.55 per hour for a 40-hour work week.

The Michigan Retailers Association supports cutting off the additional unemployment benefit early because businesses are struggling to find enough workers after they returned to full capacity on Tuesday.

“Retailers have waited over a year to operate at 100% capacity but need employees to help meet that demand,” said William J. Hallan, president and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association. “We welcome the legislature’s recent action to reject the $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefit that is keeping some workers at home.”

The federal unemployment benefit is sceheduled to end Sept. 4. Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing bills.
Michigan approves $2.2 billion for food, housing, government and disaster assistance
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in over a year
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend

Latest News

Lights shine on top of a police car.
Man shot and killed by Hawaii police was from Michigan
Michigan residents casting their ballots.
Michigan House approves tougher voter ID requirements
Delivery driver finds 35-year-old homicide victim outside Saginaw-area home
Michigan Works offices in Flint, Shiawassee County and the Thumb Region are seeing an uptick...
Gov. Whitmer announces $3.8 million for Michigan Works to help job seekers