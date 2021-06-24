Advertisement

Michigan House approves tougher voter ID requirements

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters would be required to present a valid photo ID at the polls before their ballot would be counted on Election under two bills that passed the Michigan House on Thursday.

Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison, who voted for the bills, said they are designed to reduce fraud and improve the integrity of Michigan’s elections. He cited polls showing overwhelming public support for voter IDs at the polls.

“This is not a partisan or political issue. Voter ID laws are overwhelmingly popular, and for good reason,” Martin said. “Requiring voters to prove who they are before they cast their ballot is one of the most effective ways to reduce fraud, strengthen the integrity of our elections and instill more confidence in the system.”

The bills are part of a 39-bill package backed by Republicans to reform Michigan’s election process.

Senate Bills 303 and 304 would require everyone who votes in person on Election Day to present a photo ID before their ballot would be counted. Any voters who don’t present a photo ID at the polls can cast a provisional ballot, but it won’t be counted unless they present a photo ID to their local municipal clerk within six days of the election.

The two Senate bills are tied to House Bill 5007, which would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a state ID card for everyone who is eligible to receive one.

“Making it completely free to get a state ID card will eliminate any possibility that cost or access to identification would prevent someone from voting,” Martin said. “Every single Michigander will still be able to exercise their right and have their voice heard at the ballot box.”

The bills now move to the Senate for further consideration.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw County Health Department
CDC investigating whether 13-year-old Saginaw boy’s death was linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing bills.
Michigan approves $2.2 billion for food, housing, government and disaster assistance
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in over a year
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
State Police probing Flint officer-involved shooting
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Flint officer-involved shooting over the weekend

Latest News

Lights shine on top of a police car.
Man shot and killed by Hawaii police was from Michigan
Delivery driver finds 35-year-old homicide victim outside Saginaw-area home
Michigan Works offices in Flint, Shiawassee County and the Thumb Region are seeing an uptick...
Gov. Whitmer announces $3.8 million for Michigan Works to help job seekers
Enbridge Line 5 carries oil underneath the Mackinac Straits.
Army Corps of Engineers plans extensive review of Mackinac Straits tunnel plan