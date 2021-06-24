Michigan House approves tougher voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters would be required to present a valid photo ID at the polls before their ballot would be counted on Election under two bills that passed the Michigan House on Thursday.

Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison, who voted for the bills, said they are designed to reduce fraud and improve the integrity of Michigan’s elections. He cited polls showing overwhelming public support for voter IDs at the polls.

“This is not a partisan or political issue. Voter ID laws are overwhelmingly popular, and for good reason,” Martin said. “Requiring voters to prove who they are before they cast their ballot is one of the most effective ways to reduce fraud, strengthen the integrity of our elections and instill more confidence in the system.”

The bills are part of a 39-bill package backed by Republicans to reform Michigan’s election process.

Senate Bills 303 and 304 would require everyone who votes in person on Election Day to present a photo ID before their ballot would be counted. Any voters who don’t present a photo ID at the polls can cast a provisional ballot, but it won’t be counted unless they present a photo ID to their local municipal clerk within six days of the election.

The two Senate bills are tied to House Bill 5007, which would waive the $10 fee for obtaining a state ID card for everyone who is eligible to receive one.

“Making it completely free to get a state ID card will eliminate any possibility that cost or access to identification would prevent someone from voting,” Martin said. “Every single Michigander will still be able to exercise their right and have their voice heard at the ballot box.”

The bills now move to the Senate for further consideration.

