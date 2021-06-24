Advertisement

Michigan man convicted of 3 murders likely to be cleared

The Attorney General’s Office took a fresh look at McCall’s case
Corey McCall likely will be released from prison 16 years after he was convicted of three murders in Benton Harbor.(source: Michigan Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A judge will be asked to throw out the murder convictions of a southwestern Michigan man who is serving a life sentence for three slayings in 2005.

Corey McCall’s hearing in Berrien County court is scheduled for Friday.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot in the head during a home invasion in Benton Harbor. McCall was not accused of being the shooter, but he was identified as someone who was armed and in the house.

McCall told police that he was at a store. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says its Conviction Integrity Unit took a fresh look at McCall’s case. He is expected to be released from the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia.

An event is planned at Bertha Brock Park west of Ionia after McCall’s release. Attorney General Dana Nessel expects to see Gilbert Poole, who was released from prison in May after a separate Conviction Integrity Unit investigation, welcome McCall out of prison.

