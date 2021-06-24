Michigan reports 153 more COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan remained low on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 153 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 893,909. June 11 was the last day that more than 200 new cases were reported around the state.

State health officials reported 28 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,692. All but four of Thursday’s deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Thursday with over 16,800 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained above the lowest levels on record at 1.11%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached another new low for the year. As of Wednesday, 340 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 44 fewer than Tuesday. Of those, 291patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both declined. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 91 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 44 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.391 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 6.008 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.736 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 8.915 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.819 million people statewide. A total of 51.3% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 61.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 33,551 cases and 903 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Saginaw, 20,016 cases and 603 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,091 cases, 29 deaths and 980 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 10,584 cases and 340 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Clare, 2,048 cases, 82 deaths and 1,842 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,920 cases, 55 deaths and 1,739 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 3,243 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 3,057 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 1,809 cases and 69 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 5,397 cases, 95 deaths and 5,026 recoveries, which is no change.

Lapeer, 7,850 cases and 203 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Midland, 6,858 cases and 90 deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 1,473 cases and 42 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 584 cases and 29 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,620 cases, 52 deaths and 1,522 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,736 cases and 117 deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 5,732 cases, 105 deaths and 5,436 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Tuscola, 4,885 cases and 162 deaths, which is no change.

