Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

Fire officials said more than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

The department has not said what may have caused the building to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

