Police canvas Sarvis Park Neighborhood in Flint for clues on murder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police spent most of Thursday in Flint’s Sarvis Park Neighborhood asking residents for clues about the murder of an 18-year-old woman.

Police say 18-year-old Mariah Henderson died after being shot while leaving the BP gas station at Clio Road and Myrtle Avenue. The shooting happened eight months ago and police need help finding who killed her.

“We’re just still trying to figure out why,” said Alma Henderson, who is Mariah’s grandmother.

Mariah stopped at the BP station on the night of Oct. 6, 2020, to fill up her gas tank. She called her grandmother moments before her death to say she was on the way to see her.

“She was coming to tell me that she was also six weeks pregnant see and we didn’t know about that,” Alma said.

So she lost two loved ones that night, including one she never got to meet. She has no idea who pulled the trigger or why Mariah was the target.

The 18-year-old was outgoing and adventurous with a love for cooking and a large circle of friends.

“She always had this little smirky smile, but everybody loved it,” Alma said. “They said if they could remember nothing else they can remember that look.”

Now the family only has photos to remember that smile, including one placed on a Crime Stoppers poster seeking answers in her murder. Mariah’s friends and family showed off her signature smile while going door-to-door Thursday in the area where she died.

They were joined by people who live near the murder scene and shared that poster with neighbors, asking if they saw or heard anything that October night

“Hopefully we do get something that’ll help,” Alma said. “Any little bit helps.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Jeff Short said the case remains fresh and investigators are actively seeking leads.

“Just because a month went by or two months went by we don’t forget,” he said. “The detectives that are involved in this case have a lot a lot of hours invested into these investigations, and they are deeply invested in them and they don’t forget.”

Short said they want closure for Mariah’s family and they believe solving her murder will keep the whole community safe.

“If they’re willing to do one, they’re willing to do more. And if we can solve this case and put resolve to that, that may prevent an additional crime,” he said.

Anyone with information about Mariah’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.