Police: Huron County bicyclist hit by trailer and dragged

The driver towing a utility trailer told police he didn’t know he hit the bicyclist
The Huron County Sheriff's Office.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a deadly accident near Bad Axe, where a man riding a bicycle was hit by a utility trailer and died.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of North Van Dyke and Barrie roads in Huron County’s Colfax Township. The bicyclist was riding on the eastbound shoulder of the road when he struck by the utility trailer being towed by a vehicle.

Investigators say the bicyclist, who was not identified, became lodged underneath the trailer and was dragged for some distance. The 38-year-old man from Ruth driving the vehicle told police he had left the scene because he was not aware he had hit the bicyclist.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating the crash.

