Rain on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Under a warm front, we’re seeing our temps and humidity levels go up today with the help of a SSW wind. As the cold front moves in, we’ll see more clouds and rain arrive. We have a lot of rain in the forecast so make sure to check on your sump pumps and drainage areas this morning while we’re dry. Multiple low pressure systems will track through the region, providing rain to the same areas repeatedly.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the SSW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. You’ll notice it’s a little sticky out there this afternoon before we turn muggy for the next few days. We’re starting with sunshine but will be overtaken by clouds midday. Further north and west you’ll see scattered showers and storms this afternoon while further south and east rain holds off until later tonight.

Heavier, more widespread, rain moves in overnight. By tomorrow morning’s commute some will have picked up nearly ½” of rain, and with it continuing to rain, you can already plan ahead to give yourself extra time on the morning and evening commutes. Friday looks to be the day with the heaviest rain and potential for stronger storms – torrential rain and damaging wind gusts will be our main threats.

After a brief break late Friday night into early Saturday, we’ll see more on and off showers through the weekend and into next week. By late Sunday rainfall totals could approach 4″ in some neighborhoods – there is still a bit of uncertainty where the heaviest band will set up, so we’ll keep you updated!

Lows tonight will be in the mid and upper 60s with highs tomorrow in the mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday we’re back to around 80.

