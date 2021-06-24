Significant rain through the end of the month could help end our severe drought conditions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan’s severe drought may be coming to an end.

Wet weather is predicted overall through the end of the month.

Farmer’s fields looked like a parched landscape just a month ago.

“Corn was under stress. It was rolled up - twisted up - spikes. Beans were flipping their leaves over to protect themselves. The wheat was starting to burn in the sandy spots in the field,” said Bill Hunt, owner of Hunt Farms.

Now, they appear more healthy.

“Corn crop needs and bean crop pretty well the same, needs about an inch of week.

And, there was a period of time there that we had a deficit of about three inches. And we’ve gradually but slowly have come back,” added Hunt.

Flint rainfall is up by more than three quarters of an inch for June.

Saginaw is still down by nearly half an inch.

It’s been spotty, but enough to encourage farmers like Hunt that better days are ahead.

In fact, there may be too much rain coming.

Wheat fields are just a couple of weeks away from harvest.

Sporadic rain has certainly helped.

But, additional rain through the end of the month might actually hurt.”

While the ground can absorb an inch or two of a more gentle rain - high wind and downpours could flatten wheat fields like a pancake.

“If we get too much too fast or too much all it once, it doesn’t soak in. It runs to the low spots , into the ditches and the creeks and what-have- you. And it doesn’t benefit us as well,” commented Hunt.

Crops develop deep roots to reach deep into the soil for moisture during a drought.

In a week, they may be drowning.

“Corn, as long as you don’t cover the top of the corn up may survive. The soybeans, I’ve already lost some soybeans in certain areas from the ponding already,” said Hunt.

For the year, Flint is nearly four inches below average - while Saginaw is drier by seven inches.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.